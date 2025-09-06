Elderly couple ends life to avoid burden on children in Andhra's Kadapa

KADAPA: An elderly couple died by suicide after jumping into the Penna River in Chennur of Kadapa district, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Aavula Venkatasubbiah (82) and his wife Aavula Namcharamma (80). They had three sons and a daughter, all married and living separately. The couple stayed near their son Prasad’s house in Chennur. Police said the two had been suffering from old age and health issues and often relied on their children for financial support, which reportedly led to arguments. Feeling like a burden, they left home on Wednesday without informing anyone.

When they did not return, the family searched the area before Prasad lodged a complaint with Chennur police. On Friday, their bodies were found floating near the Ellamma temple at Machupalli village in Siddavatam mandal. CCTV footage confirmed the couple sat near the temple on Thursday before ending their lives. Siddavatam police have registered a case.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000