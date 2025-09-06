Flavours meet the shore at Vizag Food Fest

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Vizag Food Festival 2025 began on a lively note on Friday, drawing large crowds to the MGM Grounds on Beach Road. The three-day event, organised under the aegis of the District Tourism Department, in collaboration with AP Tourism, AP Tourism Forum, Hotels and Restaurants Association, Tours and Travels Association, Visakhapatnam Hotel Merchants Association, Event Management Association, and AP Chamber of Commerce, witnessed an enthusiastic turnout as visitors gathered to enjoy a mix of cuisine, cultural performances, and the beach atmosphere.

Around 40 food stalls have been set up by prominent hotels and eateries from the city and beyond. Local, national, and international dishes are being served, including items from Korean restaurant, Hot & Spicy Foods, Dubai Viral Kunafa Chocolate, and Araku Finest Coffee. A tribal stall offered ‘Gummedaku Pakodi’, a traditional recipe, while the Madugula Halwa stall has attracted steady crowds.

A few visitors opted to dine at the special boat dining setup overlooking the sea. Others were seen standing near the beach, enjoying their food against the backdrop of cultural performances.

Saketh, a final-year engineering student, said, “I came with my friends to try different food items and relax, since it’s a holiday.” Indrani, a yoga tutor, who visited with her family, said she was there to enjoy the food and unwind by the beach.