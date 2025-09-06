Flavours meet the shore at Vizag Food Fest

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Vizag Food Festival 2025 began on a lively note on Friday, drawing large crowds to the MGM Grounds on Beach Road. The three-day event, organised under the aegis of the District Tourism Department, in collaboration with AP Tourism, AP Tourism Forum, Hotels and Restaurants Association, Tours and Travels Association, Visakhapatnam Hotel Merchants Association, Event Management Association, and AP Chamber of Commerce, witnessed an enthusiastic turnout as visitors gathered to enjoy a mix of cuisine, cultural performances, and the beach atmosphere.
Around 40 food stalls have been set up by prominent hotels and eateries from the city and beyond. Local, national, and international dishes are being served, including items from Korean restaurant, Hot & Spicy Foods, Dubai Viral Kunafa Chocolate, and Araku Finest Coffee. A tribal stall offered ‘Gummedaku Pakodi’, a traditional recipe, while the Madugula Halwa stall has attracted steady crowds.
A few visitors opted to dine at the special boat dining setup overlooking the sea. Others were seen standing near the beach, enjoying their food against the backdrop of cultural performances.
Saketh, a final-year engineering student, said, “I came with my friends to try different food items and relax, since it’s a holiday.” Indrani, a yoga tutor, who visited with her family, said she was there to enjoy the food and unwind by the beach.
Speaking at the inauguration, Visakhapatnam MP Sri Bharat said open policies would contribute to growth in the tourism sector and added that the government should take steps in that direction. He admitted there were initial concerns among officials about the turnout but said the overwhelming public response was encouraging. “We didn’t expect such a massive response. It shows the potential of Vizag for events like this,” he said.
Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain noted that Visakhapatnam remains a key focus area for tourism development.
He said that nine mega events are planned across the state, with 15 events in each district, and added that a Partners’ Summit would soon be held in Vizag. The Vizag Utsav in 2026 and the Araku Utsav are also being planned. He appreciated the public for their cooperation.
Collector MN Harendhira Prasad announced that one event will be held every month in Vizag going forward.
The Vizag and Bheemili Utsavs are scheduled for January, and the International Fleet Review is set for Feb 2026, along with a City Parade.
Later, winners of the Star Chef competitions were felicitated.