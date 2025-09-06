Leopard attacks biker on Srisailam roadway

ONGOLE: In a shocking incident, a bike rider was injured following a sudden leopard attack on the Dornala–Srisailam road on Friday.

The leopard reportedly attacked Aavula Lalaiah (26), a resident of Pedda Bommalapuram village, while he was riding towards Dornala. The attack occurred near a sharp turn on the forested stretch of the road, where Lalaiah narrowly escaped the wild animal’s charge.

He sustained injuries after falling and rolling onto the road from his moving bike. Lalaiah was later treated at the Dornala Government Hospital.

“Actually, I was in a hurry to reach my duty at the Dornala petrol bunk when I suddenly saw the leopard emerging from the roadside bushes to cross the road. I was terrified. Upon spotting my bike, the wild cat changed direction and leapt toward me in an attempt to attack. Fortunately, I fell off the bike and escaped. Within seconds, the leopard disappeared into the bushes,” Lalaiah recounted.

Forest officials have launched an investigation into the incident. “All vehicle passengers and travellers on the Srisailam–Dornala road must exercise extreme caution, especially near sharp turns, as the route passes through dense forest,” officials warned.