SKOCH Award to Andhra's BC Welfare Dept for free exam coaching

VIJAYAWADA: The State Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Department has been honoured with the prestigious SKOCH Award 2025 for its initiative to provide free coaching to unemployed BC youth preparing for competitive examinations.

The award ceremony will take place in New Delhi on September 20.

In an official statement released on Friday, BC Welfare Minister S Savitha expressed her delight over the recognition. She highlighted that the department launched free coaching programmes for DSC and civil services aspirants through BC Study Circles shortly after the TDP-led NDA coalition assumed office.

“Over 6,400 candidates have received online and offline training, and 83 aspirants were supported specifically for civil services preparation. Many have successfully secured jobs in teaching, Group-I services, railways, and other government sectors,” Savitha noted.

Welcoming the award, the minister said it reflects Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to the upliftment of BC communities. She emphasised that the free coaching initiative has already enabled thousands to achieve government employment.

Taking aim at the previous YSRCP administration, Savitha alleged that BC communities were neglected, sub-plan funds were diverted, and self-employment schemes were denied.