Treat Turakapalem health crisis as public emergency: CM to officials

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened an emergency review meeting with health officials at his camp office on Friday, treating the mysterious illness that has claimed 23 lives in Turakapalem village of Guntur district as a public health emergency.
Most victims were aged between their mid-50s and 70s, prompting a high-level intervention. He directed comprehensive medical examinations for all residents, with individual health profiles to be compiled by Monday. Naidu also ordered collaboration with AIIMS experts and, if required, international specialists to identify the source.
Possible causes under investigation include contaminated air, water, food, and soil, as well as bacterial infections linked to livestock. Health risks such as diabetes, hypertension, and pollution from nearby stone crushers are also being considered. The Chief Minister stressed the need for clean drinking water, hygiene awareness, and fever surveillance to prevent further casualties.
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav conducted a 45-minute field visit and urged villagers not to avoid hospital care. He personally reassured a couple at their home, promising free treatment at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), where a dedicated ward has been established.
Yadav, along with Health Commissioner D Veerapandian, District Collector Naga Lakshmi, and local MLA Ramanjaneyulu, announced a probe led by IAS officer Dr Attada Siri into delays in reporting the deaths by local health staff. The inquiry team will submit its findings within a week, and strict action has been promised against any negligence.
Medical experts suspect melioidosis—a bacterial infection found in soil and stagnant water during the rainy season—as a possible cause. It poses high risks to farmers, especially those with diabetes, kidney problems or weakened immunity.
Initial blood tests on 59 villagers showed no abnormalities, while blood culture results are awaited. Water and soil samples are also being tested.
Fourteen expert medical teams are conducting diagnostic tests, including CBP, LFT, RFT, and CUE. Two patients admitted to GGH are stable.