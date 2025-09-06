Treat Turakapalem health crisis as public emergency: CM to officials

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened an emergency review meeting with health officials at his camp office on Friday, treating the mysterious illness that has claimed 23 lives in Turakapalem village of Guntur district as a public health emergency.

Most victims were aged between their mid-50s and 70s, prompting a high-level intervention. He directed comprehensive medical examinations for all residents, with individual health profiles to be compiled by Monday. Naidu also ordered collaboration with AIIMS experts and, if required, international specialists to identify the source.

Possible causes under investigation include contaminated air, water, food, and soil, as well as bacterial infections linked to livestock. Health risks such as diabetes, hypertension, and pollution from nearby stone crushers are also being considered. The Chief Minister stressed the need for clean drinking water, hygiene awareness, and fever surveillance to prevent further casualties.