62nd National Chess Championship 2025 to be held in Guntur from September 20

VISAKHAPATNAM: The logo for the 62nd National Chess Championship 2025 was unveiled at a ceremony attended by key figures from the judiciary and the chess community. The 62nd edition will be held from September 20 to October 1 at Vignan University in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

The tournament will feature Grandmasters, International Masters, Women Grandmasters, Women International Masters, and emerging young talents, making it one of the country’s most significant chess events.

Since its establishment in 1955, the National Chess Championship has shaped the careers of leading Indian players, including Viswanathan Anand, Surya Shekhar Ganguly, Krishnan Sasikiran, Arjun Erigaisi, and reigning national champion Karthik Venkataraman.

The championship also serves as a pathway to international competition, with top finishers qualifying for the FIDE World Cup, which forms part of the World Chess Championship cycle. Strong performances influence selection for India’s national teams and may attract sponsorship and institutional support.

Hosting the 2025 edition in Andhra Pradesh highlights the state’s growing influence in the national chess ecosystem and provides local players and enthusiasts the chance to engage with India’s top chess talent. The Andhra Chess Association expressed pride in organising this milestone edition.