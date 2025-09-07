AITAM college inks MoU with QpiAI for quantum tech

VISAKHAPATNAM: AITAM Engineering College, located near Tekkali, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with QpiAI, a global leader in quantum computing. The MoU was announced by director of AITAM, Prof VV Nageswara Rao, in the presence of Lakshya Priyadarshi, vice president of QpiAI, and M Chandra Mouli, Product Leader at QpiAI.

Prof VV Nageswara Rao highlighted that AITAM is the first institution in the region to enter into such an agreement with QpiAI, a collaboration that promises to benefit both the college and its students. The partnership will focus on integrating quantum computing into the college’s curriculum, faculty development, and research projects, and skill development initiatives.

The collaboration also aims to provide hands-on learning opportunities. QpiAI, known for combining quantum computing with artificial intelligence, will assist in developing a joint curriculum, supporting student and faculty research in quantum algorithms, AI applications, and quantum cryptography. Advanced training programmes will be held for AITAM faculty at Bengaluru centre from September 15 to 21, and the college plans to establish Quantum Labs.

Dr Konchada Someswara Rao, Chairman of AITAM, explained that the partnership will foster innovation in AI and help students develop intellectual property.