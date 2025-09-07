Bapatla to host three-day Suryalanka beach festival from Sep 26 with sports, rides, food stalls

GUNTUR: Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali on Saturday announced that a three-day Beach Festival will be held at Suryalanka and Ramapuram beaches from September 26 to 28 to mark World Tourism Day on September 27.

Murali, who chaired a meeting with local business leaders, resort owners and trade associations at the Collectorate, said the event aims to promote Suryalanka as a leading tourist destination, attract visitors nationwide, and boost trade, transport and hospitality. The State government has sanctioned Rs 4 crore for the festival, while the Centre has released Rs 97.52 lakh for Suryalanka’s development.

The festival will feature beach volleyball, kabaddi, boxing and fencing tournaments under floodlights, helicopter displays, speedboat rides and food stalls offering cuisine from across India. Murali urged local businesses to extend financial support for the event.

Bapatla MLA V Narendra Varma said steps are underway to develop Suryalanka and Ramapuram into “Goa-style beaches,” adding that Rs 50 crore worth of tenders were floated for infrastructure works.