CM urges young entrepreneurs to set 'Andhra-preneurs' identity globally; says options aplenty

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wants the young entrepreneurs to create wealth through industries while ensuring that their enterprises serve the larger interests of society. He emphasised the need to develop products that meet international standards, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for global brands.

In an interaction with members of the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation at his camp office in Undavalli on Saturday, Naidu said that opportunities are aplenty in the State across sectors such as agro-processing, tourism, defence, space, electronics, and logistics.

He noted that major infrastructure projects, including the Visakhapatnam-Chennai four-lane railway line, will transform regional connectivity. He added that the Amaravati-Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Chennai corridor is poised to emerge as one of the country’s largest industrial corridors. The State is also setting up a Green Energy Transmission Corridor, while global tech giant Google is establishing its largest data center in Visakhapatnam.

The CM said the government is working to provide strong infrastructure support for industries and is also investing in international-standard sports facilities at the district and constituency levels. He highlighted that Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh is leading efforts to equip youth with the skills required to meet industrial demands.

Encouraging entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and explore new sectors, he urged them to establish the identity of “Andhra-preneurs” globally. “Credibility is the cornerstone of any business, and sustaining it requires constant effort,” he said.

The CM added that the State is preparing a comprehensive industrial ecosystem in line with the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047. Visakhapatnam MP Sri Bharath along with young entrepreneurs from various regions attended the meeting.