Coffee Berry Borer detected for first time in ASR, infestation spread across nearly 80 acres

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time, the Coffee Berry Borer (CBB), considered the most destructive pest in coffee cultivation, has been detected in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district.
The infestation has so far spread across nearly 80 acres of plantations, raising concern among the 2.45 lakh farmers engaged in coffee cultivation across more than 2.5 lakh acres in the district.
The first confirmed outbreak was traced to Pakanakudi village in Chinalabudu panchayat of Paderu revenue division. The pest has since been identified in several other areas, including 29 acres in Pakanakudi, 29 acres in Malivalasa, 7 acres in Malasingaram, 5 acres in Chinalabudu, and 2 acres in Turayikeeyida. ASR district, known for producing about 16,000 metric tonnes of coffee annually, has now categorised plantations into red, yellow, and blue zones to implement targeted pest control measures.
Coffee Berry Borer causes damage by boring into coffee berries, and feeding on the beans, resulting in significant crop loss, and reduced bean quality. The most visible symptom is a small pinhole at the navel of the berry.
To contain the spread of Coffee Berry Borer, farmers have been instructed to immediately harvest all berries from infected plantations, collect fallen berries, boil the harvested crop in hot water for two to three minutes, and bury it in 3-foot deep pits.
Coalition govt stands by coffee farmers, says Min
To support affected growers, the State government has announced a compensation of Rs 50 per kg of damaged produce, and Rs 20,000 per acre, along with free distribution of one lakh saplings and seeds. Additionally, Rs 5,000 per acre will be provided towards burial and related costs.
On Saturday, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women and Child Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani toured the affected villages of Chinalabudu and Pakanakudi in Araku Valley mandal, accompanied by District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar. The District Incharge Minister interacted with farmers, inspected plantations, and assured them of government support.
Speaking on the occasion, she said, “Strict action is being taken to prevent further spread of the pest. The coalition government stands by coffee farmers and tribals.” Highlighting the importance given to Araku Coffee, she said it is considered a flagship brand of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Mentioning ongoing efforts, she said 18 companies have signed MoUs to support Araku Coffee, and that the government has introduced the brand in the Assembly premises, with plans to promote it in Parliament as well.
The government will continue to focus on coffee cultivation for the next three years. “If the current compensation is not sufficient, we will consider increasing it. I will also discuss provision of crop insurance to the affected coffee farmers with the Chief Minister,” she added.