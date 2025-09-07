Coffee Berry Borer detected for first time in ASR, infestation spread across nearly 80 acres

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time, the Coffee Berry Borer (CBB), considered the most destructive pest in coffee cultivation, has been detected in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district.

The infestation has so far spread across nearly 80 acres of plantations, raising concern among the 2.45 lakh farmers engaged in coffee cultivation across more than 2.5 lakh acres in the district.

The first confirmed outbreak was traced to Pakanakudi village in Chinalabudu panchayat of Paderu revenue division. The pest has since been identified in several other areas, including 29 acres in Pakanakudi, 29 acres in Malivalasa, 7 acres in Malasingaram, 5 acres in Chinalabudu, and 2 acres in Turayikeeyida. ASR district, known for producing about 16,000 metric tonnes of coffee annually, has now categorised plantations into red, yellow, and blue zones to implement targeted pest control measures.

Coffee Berry Borer causes damage by boring into coffee berries, and feeding on the beans, resulting in significant crop loss, and reduced bean quality. The most visible symptom is a small pinhole at the navel of the berry.

To contain the spread of Coffee Berry Borer, farmers have been instructed to immediately harvest all berries from infected plantations, collect fallen berries, boil the harvested crop in hot water for two to three minutes, and bury it in 3-foot deep pits.