Convocations of NTR Health Varsity on September 9

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) will conduct its 27th and 28th convocation ceremonies on September 9, announced Vice-Chancellor (V-C) P Chandrasekhar. Speaking at a press conference on the university campus on Saturday, he said the convocations for the 2021 and 2022 batches were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremonies will be held at Tummalapalli Vari Kshetraiah Kala Kshetram, under the chairmanship of Andhra Pradesh Governor and University Chancellor, Justice S Abdul Nazeer. Three names were proposed for the honorary doctorate, with Dr OP Yadava, CEO and Chief Cardiac Surgeon of the National Heart Institute, New Delhi, selected to receive the Honoris Causa degree.

A total of 53 students will receive medals at the 27th convocation and 67 at the 28th. For the 27th convocation, 72 medals (55 gold, 17 silver) and 18 cash prizes will be awarded, while the 28th convocation will present 84 medals (60 gold, 24 silver) and 20 cash prizes. Five PhD scholars and one super-specialty graduate will also be conferred their degrees.

Registrar Dr V Radhika Reddy said the university will resume holding convocations regularly from next year. Vice-Chancellor Dr Chandrasekhar added that a grant of Rs 75 lakh has been sanctioned to boost research activities at the university.

R&D Director Dr Suryaprabha, Joint Registrar K Neelima, and others were present.