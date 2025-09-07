Ensure fertiliser supply to all regions: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said there should be no dearth of fertilisers, and officials should initiate measures to ensure supply of fertilisers to farmers in all regions. The Chief Minister reviewed the supply of fertilisers at an official meeting on Saturday.

The officials said at present 77,396 metric tonnes of fertilisers are available in the State, and Kakinada port is receiving 15,000 metric tonnes on Sunday. Another 41,000 tonnes of fertilisers will reach the State within 10 days. However, there is a shortage of fertilisers in Bapatla, Krishna and Kadapa districts, and they are making arrangements to supply fertilisers from other places to these districts.

The Chief Minister said right from the district collector to village and ward secretariat staff should take steps to supply fertilisers to farmers, and at the same time instil confidence among ryots that there is no shortage of farm inputs.

Naidu said the supply of fertilisers should be taken up in Rabi season through data available on e-crop portal and Aadhaar linkage. He stressed the need for data linkage to supply fertilisers to farmers as per their crop requirements. “It is the responsibility of district collectors and agricultural officials to ensure adequate supply of fertilisers to the satisfaction of farmers,” Naidu said.