Health Minister Satya Kumar rules out privatisation of medical colleges

KADAPA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar has dismissed allegations that the State government is privatising medical colleges, accusing YSRCP leaders of spreading false propaganda due to a lack of awareness.

Speaking at a BJP meeting in Rajampet in Annamayya district on the occasion of Naguotu Ramesh Naidu’s appointment as the BJP State general secretary, Satya Kumar said, “If YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has the courage, he should come to the Assembly and debate on medical colleges. Otherwise, we are ready to debate on any public platform.”

The Minister clarified that the alliance government is committed to implementing every promise made during elections. “We have created a feel-good environment among people by fulfilling assurances within just one year,” he said, adding that despite the people giving YSRCP a historic lesson in the elections, the party continues to mislead the public with false claims.

On the issue of medical colleges, Satya Kumar said that five years ago, Prime Minister Modi sanctioned 10 new medical colleges for Andhra Pradesh with Rs 8,500 crore funds for construction. However, he alleged that the previous YSRCP government spent only 12% of the allocated funds, leaving buildings incomplete while recklessly starting classes in five colleges without infrastructure - thereby jeopardising students’ future.