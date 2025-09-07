Health Minister Satya Kumar rules out privatisation of medical colleges

KADAPA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar has dismissed allegations that the State government is privatising medical colleges, accusing YSRCP leaders of spreading false propaganda due to a lack of awareness.
Speaking at a BJP meeting in Rajampet in Annamayya district on the occasion of Naguotu Ramesh Naidu’s appointment as the BJP State general secretary, Satya Kumar said, “If YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has the courage, he should come to the Assembly and debate on medical colleges. Otherwise, we are ready to debate on any public platform.”
The Minister clarified that the alliance government is committed to implementing every promise made during elections. “We have created a feel-good environment among people by fulfilling assurances within just one year,” he said, adding that despite the people giving YSRCP a historic lesson in the elections, the party continues to mislead the public with false claims.
On the issue of medical colleges, Satya Kumar said that five years ago, Prime Minister Modi sanctioned 10 new medical colleges for Andhra Pradesh with Rs 8,500 crore funds for construction. However, he alleged that the previous YSRCP government spent only 12% of the allocated funds, leaving buildings incomplete while recklessly starting classes in five colleges without infrastructure - thereby jeopardising students’ future.
He emphasised that the current government is adopting a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to complete the buildings and improve facilities. “These colleges will be leased only for 33 years, after which they will return to the government. Even during this period, ownership rights will remain with the government. There will be 50% convenor quota and 25% seats reserved for local candidates. NTR medical services will be fully provided in these institutions,” he clarified, assuring that neither students nor the public will suffer any loss.
Calling the YSRCP campaign baseless, Satya Kumar reiterated: “Privatisation of medical colleges is nothing but ignorance. Let Jagan prove his courage by debating over the issue in the Assembly.”
The Minister also highlighted that the government has set a national record by providing health insurance of Rs 25 lakh per family to 5.02 crore people in the State. “Fulfilling such massive promises within a year has rattled Jagan’s gang, forcing them to resort to lies and propaganda,” he said.
BJP State general secretary N Ramesh Naidu, Annamayya district chief Sai Lokesh, Rajampet TDP in-charge Jaganmohan Raju, Railway Koduru MLA Arava Sridhar, Jammalamadugu MLA Adinarayana Reddy, and Adoni MLA Parthasaradhi were present.