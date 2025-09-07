MSME Minister showcases Andhra Pradesh’s potential at Global SME Summit

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty and NRI Relations Kondapalli Srinivas led the State’s outreach at the Global SME Summit, engaging with international leaders in innovation, finance, and technology.

Srinivas held discussions with Dr Bianca Lins, Legal & Compliance Officer, Liechtenstein Office for Communications, and Thomas Duenser, Director, Office for Financial Market Innovation, Government of Liechtenstein, for potential cooperation in fintech, pharmaceuticals, and digital innovation.

The Minister also interacted with Philip Weights, Co-President, Swiss FinTech Association, Thomas Nägele, Liechtenstein-based legal expert on blockchain and AI, and Benjamin Talin, founder of MoreThanDigital. Talks focused on building resilient ecosystems for SMEs in the digital era. Vishwa Manoharan, CEO of the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation, joined the deliberations and highlighted the State’s efforts to foster a globally competitive entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“Andhra Pradesh is committed to forging global partnerships that open transformative opportunities for our MSMEs,” Srinivas said, laying emphasis on collaborations in fintech, pharma, and technology as key to driving a future-ready economy in the State.

These engagements strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s global positioning and align with its mission to build a robust and innovation-driven MSME sector.