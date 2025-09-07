National School of Drama regional centre likely in Andhra Pradesh, says Tourism Minister

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Centre has agreed in principle to establish the regional centre of the National School of Drama (NSD) in Andhra Pradesh. This was revealed by Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh.

Speaking after inaugurating the 4th International Short Film Festival organised by the National Telugu Saraswat Mandal Parishat in Palakollu of West Godavari district on Saturday, along with Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu, the Tourism Minister highlighted the efforts to promote cultural activities in the State in a big way.

Nandi Drama Festival will be held in Rajamahendravaram in November. The NDA government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, will provide world-class infrastructure in key locations in AP to promote filmmaking in a big way, he said.

The Chief Minister has already approved the conduct of the Nandi Awards presentation function in Rajamahendravaram, the cultural capital of AP, he revealed.

Durgesh pointed out that the Telugu film industry earns nearly 60 per cent of its revenue from AP, and urged senior members of the film fraternity to shift their base to the State, assuring them of all necessary support.

Ramanaidu said the short film festival helps promote social awareness, and reflects the diversity and richness of Telugu culture and heritage.