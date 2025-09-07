PAV opposes AP's plan to privatise medical colleges; warns handover to insurers could cripple healthcare

VISAKHAPATNAM: Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) on Saturday strongly opposed the Andhra Pradesh government’s move to privatise newly established medical colleges and hand over the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme to insurance companies, warning that such steps would cripple the public healthcare system.

In a release, PAV condemned the coalition government’s plans to privatise 10 government-established medical colleges under Public Private Partnership (PPP) and to allow the sale of 50% of reserved seats as per GOs 107 and 108. “The government must focus on developing medical education and healthcare systems solely under the public sector. Privatisation will destroy the very foundation of equitable healthcare,” the statement said.

Dr MV Ramanaiah , president of PAV demanded the immediate cancellation of the controversial GOs and the revocation of the decision to transfer Arogyasri to private insurance firms. They argued that medical colleges, built with public funds, must remain in government control to ensure better healthcare accessibility for rural and poor communities.

“The decision to privatise what was created for the public good is unacceptable. Healthcare should be a right, not a business opportunity,” PAV State secretary T Kameswara Rao said, urging the government to strengthen infrastructure, staffing, and funding for government hospitals.

PAV leaders warned that failure to act would not only lead to loss of seats for students from weaker sections but also push healthcare out of reach for ordinary citizens.