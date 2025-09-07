West Godavari tops Andhra Pradesh in public healthcare

VIJAYAWADA: West Godavari district secured the No. 1 rank in government healthcare services among 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh, according to a Positive Public Perception IVRS survey released by the State government.

Chief Secretary K Vijayawada lauded West Godavari District Collector C Nagarani for strengthening medical facilities and restoring public trust. The district’s achievement was credited to strict monitoring and accountability, with the Collector conducting regular review meetings, surprise inspections, and late-night checks on staff attendance through direct landline calls. Hospital infrastructure was upgraded with a blood bank at Tanuku Government Hospital, a Mother Milk Bank at Bhimavaram Government Hospital, and dialysis facilities at Akiveedu Government Hospital. Officials suspended staff for malpractice and covered poor patients’ unexpected expenses through Hospital Development Funds.

Survey findings showed strong performance in doctor consultation (70%), diagnostic facilities (65%), free medicine supply (72%) and staff behaviour (75%).