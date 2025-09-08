Andhra Pradesh records 1.56 m rise in groundwater level

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded a significant improvement in groundwater levels, with the average rising by 1.56 metres (5.11 feet) across the State. Currently, water is accessible at 7.95 metres (26.08 feet) below ground level (MBGL) in Coastal Andhra, and 9.62 metres (31.56 feet) in Rayalaseema.
This recovery marks progress from May 25, when the groundwater was accessed at 10.02 metres (32.87 feet). Now, the average is 8.46 metres (27.75 feet).
The main reasons behind this remarkable improvement are timely monsoon, excess rainfall, and replenishing activities of major and minor reservoirs, and check dams in the State.
Presently, all major reservoirs are filled to capacity, and water bodies and other storage structures are also brimming with water. In just three months, from May to August end, majority water bodies were filled to capacity, offering relief to farmers, and communities dependent on borewells.
Several districts have reported remarkable recoveries. Prakasam district, which faced deep summer depletion at 18.62 metres in May, bounced back to 16.19 metres by August end, gaining 2.43 metres (8 feet). NTR district recorded an improvement of 8.6 feet, while Guntur improved by 9.2 feet, and Nandyal posted strong gains of 9.5 feet. The biggest turnaround was 4.49-foot rise in water level in Annamayya.
In terms of groundwater storage, Andhra Pradesh has a total of 697.52 TMC now. Alluri Sitarama Raju district leads with 50.94 TMC, followed by Prakasam with 43.48 TMC, and Eluru with 40.98 TMC.
The districts with the least depth to access groundwater are Konaseema, where water is available at just 2.93 metres depth, followed by Bapatla at 3.05 metres, and Guntur at 3.08 metres. This rise in groundwater levels is expected to benefit farmers in a big way during the upcoming Rabi season.