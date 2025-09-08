Andhra Pradesh records 1.56 m rise in groundwater level

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded a significant improvement in groundwater levels, with the average rising by 1.56 metres (5.11 feet) across the State. Currently, water is accessible at 7.95 metres (26.08 feet) below ground level (MBGL) in Coastal Andhra, and 9.62 metres (31.56 feet) in Rayalaseema.

This recovery marks progress from May 25, when the groundwater was accessed at 10.02 metres (32.87 feet). Now, the average is 8.46 metres (27.75 feet).

The main reasons behind this remarkable improvement are timely monsoon, excess rainfall, and replenishing activities of major and minor reservoirs, and check dams in the State.

Presently, all major reservoirs are filled to capacity, and water bodies and other storage structures are also brimming with water. In just three months, from May to August end, majority water bodies were filled to capacity, offering relief to farmers, and communities dependent on borewells.