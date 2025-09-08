Officials ensure timely urea distribution in coastal districts during Kharif season

GUNTUR: With Kharif sowing in full swing across Andhra Pradesh, district officials are leaving no room for confusion or shortage fears as they push forward a multi-pronged fertiliser distribution and monitoring drive. From stepping up vigilance at district borders to launching innovative social media campaigns, authorities are ensuring that farmers have hassle-free access to urea and other fertilisers.

In Guntur, paddy and cotton are being cultivated across 77,340 hectares, with the district having already distributed 21,800 metric tonnes (MT) of urea against a seasonal requirement of 22,000 MT.

An additional 1,850 MT is scheduled to arrive by September 10. Stocks are being supplied based on crop requirements through Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), and District Cooperative Marketing Societies (DCMS). Village-level sabhas have been conducted to assess requirements, and checkpoints have been established to prevent inter-district smuggling.