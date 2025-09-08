Roadmap out to make Andhra Pradesh a global tourism hub

VIJAYAWADA: The government has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform the State into a global tourism hub, attracting major investments while promoting sustainable growth.

The roadmap prioritises economic development, job creation, and quality of life, aligning with global standards and climate-conscious initiatives.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will prepare an action plan introducing innovative tourism schemes, including heli-tourism, tent cities, and homestays. In a first-of-its-kind move, APTDC has signed an MoU with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to establish Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Battery Swapping Stations across cities, highways, and tourist hotspots in a saturation mode.

“Tourism development is not just about economic growth; it is about protecting our environment for future generations,” said Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary (Housing & Tourism). “By aligning with Mission LiFE and the Prime Minister’s global climate change agenda, Andhra Pradesh aims to set new benchmarks in sustainable tourism.”

In just one year, the State has attracted Rs 12,000 crore in tourism investments, with the State Investment Promotion Board clearing 15 projects worth Rs 3,887 crore in Amaravati, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Gandikota, Tirupati, and Bogapuram. Agreements have been signed with leading hospitality groups like Oberoi, Mayfair, and IRCTC to build world-class hotels in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed that these projects should generate over 25,000 direct and indirect jobs in the next four years, positioning AP as a leading global tourism investment destination.