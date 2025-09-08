Seven new animal, bird species born at Vizag Zoological Park

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Vizag has reported the successful birth of seven animals and birds of three different species as part of its ongoing breeding and conservation programmes. The births include two Chowsinghas, two Blue Gold Macaw chicks, and three Black Bucks.

The Blue Gold Macaws were incubated under artificial conditions and closely monitored by the veterinary team. The chicks were kept in designed units, maintaining optimal temperature, critical for survival. One chick is being hand-reared to ensure proper growth and health. So far, four macaw chicks have been hatched through artificial incubation.

The Chowsingha, or four-horned antelope, is listed as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

IGZP had not recorded any successful breeding of this species in the past two years. Senior Veterinarian P Bhanu and his team are providing proper nutrition and immunisation to the newborns. Three Black Buck calves were also born at the zoo. The Black Buck, legally protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, is one of the iconic antelopes. Males have spiral horns and a dark brown-to-black coat with a contrasting white underside, while females and young remain fawn-coloured.

Curator Mangamma said, “We are ensuring that the newborns receive close monitoring and care in the early stages. Visitors will soon allowed to see them as they grow.”