State government to conduct ‘Super Six’ victory meeting in Anantapur on September 10

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is set to celebrate the success of its flagship ‘Super Six’ programme with a massive public meeting in Anantapur on September 10.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, and BJP leaders PVN Madhav and Union Minister Satyakumar Yadav will attend the event. The meeting is aimed at highlighting the people-friendly policies of the NDA government implemented over the past 15 months.

As part of his poll promise, Chief Minister Naidu enhanced pensions, with the government spending Rs 45,000 crore on pensions alone. Under the Deepam 2.0 scheme, women are receiving three gas cylinders free of cost. For students, the government credited Rs 13,000 crore into the accounts of 67 lakh beneficiaries under Talliki Vandanam. Farmers are being supported through a direct benefit scheme under which Rs 20,000 will be credited in three phases. Already, Rs 7,000 each has been deposited into the accounts of 44 lakh farmers, costing Rs 3,200 crore.

Women’s empowerment has been given priority through schemes such as Stree Sakti and free travel for women in RTC buses, at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore. On the employment front, 16,347 teacher posts were filled through a mega DSC.