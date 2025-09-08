Vizag glass skywalk to open by Sept 25; set to be country’s longest cantilever glass bridge

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has completed construction of the country’s longest cantilever glass bridge, aimed at boosting tourism in Visakhapatnam. VMRDA Chairman MV Pranav Gopal said the 55-metre cantilever bridge, built at a cost of Rs 7 crore, will open to tourists by September 25 and is expected to become a major attraction across the State.

The Chairman noted that the coalition government, under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has initiated several tourism projects in Visakhapatnam.

He added that a foundation stone was recently laid for the Trishul Project atop Kailasagiri, with an estimated cost of Rs 5.5 crore. The 55-foot Trishul structure will be built using Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) for its lightweight, weather-resistant, and durable properties, enabling it to withstand coastal winds.

The Vizag Glass Bridge surpasses Kerala’s 38-metre Vagamon Glass Bridge in length. It uses imported German glass panels composed of three layers of tempered laminated glass, 40mm thick, and is supported by 40 tons of fabricated steel. The bridge can withstand a load of 500 kg per square metre, accommodating over 100 people. For safety, visitor entry will be regulated in 40 batches.

Tourists can experience a spectacular view of the Bay of Bengal and the city, making it an unforgettable tourist site. Metropolitan Commissioner KS Viswanathan said the glass bridge will become a landmark for Vizag and highlighted that tourism initiatives have received strong public response.