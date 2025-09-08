Vizag railway station gets GGBC’s ‘Platinum’ rating for eco practices

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Railway Station, under the East Coast Railway Zone, has been awarded the Green Railway Station Certification with the highest ‘Platinum’ rating by the Global Green Building Council (GGBC).

The certification recognises the station’s adoption of eco-friendly measures and sustainable practices aimed at reducing environmental impact.

The Green Railway Station rating system was developed by the Environment Directorate of Indian Railways, in collaboration with the GGBC. It focuses on national priorities, including water conservation, scientific waste management, energy efficiency, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, minimal use of virgin materials, and ensuring the health and well-being of passengers and staff.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra congratulated the officials and staff involved in the green initiative.

He said their collective efforts in maintaining clean and green standards at the station had made this achievement possible. The Environment and Housekeeping Management wing of the Waltair Division played a key role in implementing the measures that led to the green certification. Railway authorities stated that the recognition reflects coordinated efforts across departments to promote a sustainable environment at the station.