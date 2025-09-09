Adequate urea stocks available in State: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that 80,503 Metric Tonnes of urea is available in the State at present, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that adequate quantity of fertilisers is being supplied to farmers in all districts.

Naidu suggested the officials resolve the issues coming in the distribution of fertilisers.

Chairing a review with the officials from the RTGS at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister took stock of the supply of fertilisers, purchase of onions, health issues in Turakapalem of Guntur district, infection to coffee crops and other issues.

Directing the officials to take steps for supplying required urea to farmers, the Chief Minister informed that another 23,592 Metric Tonnes of urea will be arriving to the State in another 10 days.

While continuing the review with the officials, the Chief Minister spoke to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda over phone and requested him to allocate seven rakes of urea to the State from the ship that arrived at the Kakinada port. The Union Minister responded positively to the appeal made by Naidu and issued immediate orders allocating 50,000 metric tonnes of urea additionally to the State.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare plans for supplying urea in the coming Rabi season and wanted the officials of the agriculture department to make field visits and to give assurance to farmers on supply of fertilisers. Observing that attempts are being made to create a law and order issue on the fertilisers issue, the Chief Minister said that such attempts should not be allowed.