Adequate urea stocks available in State: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that 80,503 Metric Tonnes of urea is available in the State at present, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that adequate quantity of fertilisers is being supplied to farmers in all districts.
Naidu suggested the officials resolve the issues coming in the distribution of fertilisers.
Chairing a review with the officials from the RTGS at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister took stock of the supply of fertilisers, purchase of onions, health issues in Turakapalem of Guntur district, infection to coffee crops and other issues.
Directing the officials to take steps for supplying required urea to farmers, the Chief Minister informed that another 23,592 Metric Tonnes of urea will be arriving to the State in another 10 days.
While continuing the review with the officials, the Chief Minister spoke to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda over phone and requested him to allocate seven rakes of urea to the State from the ship that arrived at the Kakinada port. The Union Minister responded positively to the appeal made by Naidu and issued immediate orders allocating 50,000 metric tonnes of urea additionally to the State.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare plans for supplying urea in the coming Rabi season and wanted the officials of the agriculture department to make field visits and to give assurance to farmers on supply of fertilisers. Observing that attempts are being made to create a law and order issue on the fertilisers issue, the Chief Minister said that such attempts should not be allowed.
The Chief Minister warned of serious action on black marketing of urea.
Referring to falling onion prices, the Chief Minister directed the officials to make arrangements for purchase of onions from farmers at `1200 per quintal. The officials informed the Chief Minister that coffee plantation in 80 acres of land in Araku region was pest affected and they are able to control pest in 60 acres of plantation.
Reviewing the Turakapalem village health situation, the Chief Minister said the officials should monitor the health situation in the village round the clock to bring the situation under control.
Later, conducting a review on RTGS, the Chief Minister stressed the need for an increase in the satisfaction level of people on implementation of welfare programmes including free travel to women, pensions and free supply of gas cylinders and other government services.
The Chief Minister said he would review the implementation of welfare schemes every week.
He said priority should be given for effective implementation of all welfare programmes.
Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and officials were present.