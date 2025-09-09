Andhra Pradesh HC stays default bail to three in liquor scam case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday issued key interim orders in the sensational liquor case, staying portions of the ACB Special Court’s ruling that had granted default bail to three accused on Saturday.

Challenging the ACB Court’s order granting bail to Balaji Govindappa, Kaluva Dhanunjaya Reddy, and Pellakuru Krishna Mohan Reddy, the investigation agency Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational multi-crore liquor scam filed a House motion petition with the High Court on Sunday.

The SIT also challenged the August 23 office memorandum of the ACB Court, which highlighted deficiencies in the chargesheet, and sought interim suspension of both rulings.

While hearing the petition, Justice Dr Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratap stayed the implementation of the ACB court’s office memorandum dated August 23, which had pointed out alleged lapses in the SIT’s chargesheet. The High Court also stayed parts of the September 6 ACB Court’s judgment that were based on that memorandum.

While observing that the arguments of three accused who were released on default bail need to be heard, the court issued notices to them. Notices were also served on another accused, Bune Chanakya, following the SIT’s plea to prevent the ACB court from granting him default bail. The court permitted the SIT to serve notices personally to all four accused and adjourned the matter to September 11 for further hearing.