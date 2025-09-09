APCC President Sharmila seeks Rs 2.5k MSP for onion farmers

KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila visited the Kurnool Onion Market Yard on Sunday, expressing solidarity with distressed farmers and demanding an immediate Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 per quintal.

During her visit, Sharmila criticised the state government for failing to ensure fair prices. She said farmers are investing Rs 80,000 to Rs1.2 lakh per acre but currently receive less than Rs 600 per quintal, compared to Rs 4,500 last year.

She alleged that some farmers even attempted suicide, while cases were filed against them instead of providing support.

Sharmila accused the ruling government of betraying farmers and vowed to fight for their rights, stating, “A prosperous farmer is the foundation of a prosperous state.” The APCC president also made a significant announcement about her son, stating, “When the time comes, Raja Reddy will definitely enter Andhra Pradesh politics.”