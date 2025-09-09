APIC starts live streaming of complaint hearings

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer inaugurated the livestreaming of Second Appeals and Complaints hearings of the Andhra Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) during a programme at Raj Bhavan, Vijayawada, on Monday.

Nazeer said the live streaming will enhance transparency in the functioning of the Information Commission. He appreciated the State Information Commission’s efforts to launch the initiative. Chief Information Commissioner of the Central Information Commission Heeralal Samariya, State Coordinator RK Pathak, Scientist-G, officers from the National Informatics Centre, New Delhi, and M Hari Jawaharlal, Executive Officer and Secretary to the Governor, attended the event.

State Information Commissioner R Mahaboob Basha participated in the programme via live streaming from the Andhra Pradesh Information Commission office.