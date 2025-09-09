Deputy CM to visit Bapatla district on September 11

GUNTUR: Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayati Raj Minister K Pawan Kalyan will tour Bapatla district on September 11, District Collector J Venkata Murali announced on Monday. He reviewed arrangements for the high-profile visit in a meeting with officials from all departments.

As part of mangrove forest development initiatives, Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to plant mangrove saplings at Suryalanka Beach. The Collector directed officials to ensure a smooth visit with meticulous planning, citing the Deputy CM’s popularity as a Telugu film star and the likelihood of large crowds.

SP Tushar Dudi was instructed to tighten security, prevent any disturbances, and maintain public order.

The Collector also ordered thorough sanitation at the beach, removal of litter and broken glass along the shoreline, and strict adherence to protocol at the helipad.