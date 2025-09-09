Andhra Pradesh

GMC chief dismisses allegations of wholesale market permission denial

Speaking to the mediapersons alongside Additional Commissioner Challa Obulesu, Srinivasulu said the GMC grants approvals swiftly when applicants follow procedures properly.
GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu addressing a press conference on Monday.
Photo | Express
GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu dismissed allegations that the civic body denied permissions for wholesale vegetable markets without applications, calling the claims “misleading” on Monday.

He detailed the open auction of 81 shops at Kolli Sarada Wholesale Market after the expiry of their 25-year lease. The auction raised `6 crore annually, up from `81 lakh earlier. Srinivasulu revealed that certain operators charged triple the GMC rent, sublet shops illegally, and rented space in front of outlets for daily fees up to `800, earning as much as `40,000 per month.

