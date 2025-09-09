Government constitutes 360° GCC Council to attract MNCs

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to make Andhra Pradesh the next big hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the State government has announced the constitution of a 3600 GCC Advisory Council under the leadership of HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

The move, which brings together CXOs of global corporations, industry bodies like NASSCOM, business councils, consulting leaders, real estate developers, and top academic institutions, is expected to significantly accelerate GCC investments, and position AP as a national leader in the digital economy.

GCCs, which are the strategic units of multinational corporations handling R&D, IT, finance, procurement, and customer services, are among the fastest growing engines of global business. Unlike traditional outsourcing, GCCs are wholly owned by their parent companies, ensuring innovation, efficiency, and larger integration with global operations. With over 1,600 GCCs already operating in India, and employing 1.6 million professionals, Andhra Pradesh is now making an aggressive pitch to capture the next wave of investments.

The newly formed GCC Advisory Council has a wide-ranging mandate, including preparing a five-year strategic roadmap for AP’s GCC sector. Its focus includes creating a future-ready talent ecosystem through partnerships with IIT Tirupati, IIM Visakhapatnam, and skill development programmes, driving innovation and R&D through global collaborations, developing world-class infrastructure, including IT parks, plug-and-play facilities, and Grade-A commercial spaces, reviewing and monitoring IT & GCC Policy 4.0 implementation, and leading branding and global outreach via roadshows in the US, Europe, and Asia.

The government has also greenlit a three-month programme of national and international roadshows to proactively attract global corporations and brand Andhra Pradesh as a preferred GCC destination. The council comprises CXOs/ India Heads of leading MNCs operating GCCs in the country. It includes AXA XL, Mastercard, Warner Bros. Discovery, Novartis, Syngenta, and BT Group, Global Business Councils USIBC and EBTC.