Minister Kondapalli Srinivas woos NRIs to help AP MSMEs make progress

The Minister said that the NRIs should continue their relations with their homeland and to protect the culture and traditions.
Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI relations Kondapalli Srinivas sought the support of NRIs in the development of the State. The Minister requested the NRIs to play key role in the development of Micro and Small category industries.
VIJAYAWADA: Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI Relations Kondapalli Srinivas sought the support of NRIs for the development of the State. The Minister requested the NRIs to play a key role in the development of Micro and Small category industries.

As part of his week-long visit to Switzerland, Srinivas participated in a meeting organised by Telugu Association of Switzerland (TAS) on Monday and urged the NRIs to take part in the development of the State with their investments.

The Minister said that the NRIs should continue their relations with their homeland and to protect the culture and traditions.

