No Illegal CT scan film charges at GGH

KAKINADA : The unauthorised collection of Rs 300 for CT scan films at Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) has been stopped following an investigative report by TNIE on August 25, titled “Rs 40 crore scam: Diagnostics firm accused, probe ordered.”

Kakinada District Joint Collector Rahul Meena inspected the GGH CT Scan Centre on August 26 and ordered an immediate inquiry. Hospital Superintendent Dr Lavanya Kumari formed a three-member committee comprising Dr Anuradha, Head of the Radiology Department, DCSRMO Dr Mehar Kumar, and Hospital Administrator N Sridhar.

The committee collected CT scan receipts from SL Diagnostics and contacted affected patients, who confirmed paying between Rs 300 and Rs 1,200 for one to four scan films.

SL Diagnostics Private Limited has operated the CT scan unit at Kakinada GGH under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement since 2017. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) requires the company to provide scans and reports free of cost to patients, with the government paying Rs 799 per scan. Scan films must be free in medico-legal cases and for rare surgeries.

The inquiry also examined a Rs 1.25 crore CT scan machine sponsored by HH Deichmann with support from AMG India International in 2009. The machine was handed over to SL Diagnostics under a buy-back policy. Allegations emerged that the machine might still be in use at a private hospital, although SL Diagnostics Managing Director Ch Mohan Reddy claimed it was dismantled and disposed of.

Some senior officials questioned the propriety of transferring government property to private entities under such policies. The public awaits the inquiry report and action on the unauthorised collections, ongoing for nine years.