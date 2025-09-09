Turakapalem deaths: CPM seeks Rs 25L aid

VIJAYAWADA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest at the Guntur District Collector’s office, demanding Rs 25 lakh financial assistance for families affected by unexplained deaths in Turakapalem village and a high-level judicial inquiry into the incidents.

CPM State Secretariat member Ch Baburao led the demonstration, where a memorandum was submitted to the District Collector.

Baburao slammed the State government’s inaction, noting that officials confirmed 30 to 40 deaths in the village since January. He questioned the government’s delay in addressing the crisis, despite CM’s declaration of a health emergency. He emphasised the need for a judicial probe to uncover the causes and hold responsible parties accountable.

CPM Guntur city secretary K Nalineekanth said that contaminated quarry water, supplied to village, was not tested. The party also demanded a safe drinking water supply, action against polluting quarries, improved sanitation, and reimbursement of medical expenses incurred by villagers since January. CPM warned of continued protests if the government fails to act.