Advisory to farmers: CID registers case over Naidu’s deepfake video

VIJAYAWADA: The cybercrime wing of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) has registered a case against individuals allegedly involved in creating and circulating a deepfake video of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu using artificial intelligence (AI).

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, CID officials stated that the Chief Minister had recently advised farmers to reduce excessive use of pesticides and urea due to associated health risks. He also encouraged the use of drones for safer and more efficient spraying, with the government announcing plans to offer drones to farmers at subsidised rates.

The advisory was distorted and shared on social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter under the caption “CBN warning to AP farmers. Jail awaits.” Officials said that the original footage was downloaded, the audio replaced with false statements, and the video re-uploaded to mislead.