Anantapur set to showcase NDA unity at ‘Super Six-Super Hit’

ANANTAPUR: The coalition partners in the State are all set to showcase their strength in the grand victory celebration titled ‘Super Six-Super Hit’ on Wednesday. The programme, organised with much fanfare, will see the participation of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, State Education Minister Nara Lokesh, BJP State president PVN Madhav and several other key leaders.

The event has been projected as a showpiece of the coalition’s unity and its electoral success.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) flags and banners of alliance partners have been displayed across the city, transforming Anantapur into a festive hub. Ministers and senior leaders have been camping in the district for the past week to oversee arrangements, underlining the importance attached to the programme.

Party sources said leaders and cadre from across the State would converge on Anantapur, not just from the erstwhile Anantapur district.

Nearly 164 MLAs, 23 MPs, several MLCs and representatives of affiliated wings of the TDP are expected to participate. The coalition is leaving no stone unturned to ensure an impressive turnout, projecting the meeting as a massive show of strength.

Transport arrangements have been made on a large scale. As many as 3,587 buses have been pressed into service to ferry supporters. Of these, 2,317 buses are set to bring around 2.66 lakh people from Anantapur district, while 1,270 buses will carry nearly 89,000 people from the neighbouring Sri Sathya Sai district.