Andhra BIE announces fee schedule for Inter 2026 exams

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has released the schedule and fee structure for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) to be held in March 2026.

According to a notification issued by BIE Secretary Kritika Shukla, the fee payment window for first- and second-year students — including regular, failed and attendance-exempted candidates — will open September 15 and continue through October 10, without a late fee.

Students may pay a late fee of Rs 1,000 from October 11 to 21. Principals have been instructed that no further extensions will be granted for fee collection.

The examination fee for theory papers is Rs 600 per year, while practical exams cost Rs 275. Bridge course subjects are charged Rs 165, and vocational bridge course practicals Rs 275. Students appearing for both first and second-year papers together must pay Rs 1,200 for theory and Rs 550 for practicals. Reappearing certificate holders will be charged Rs 1,350 for arts and Rs 1,600 for science streams.

The BIE urged all eligible candidates to pay fee on time.