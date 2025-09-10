Combine skills with compassion: Andhra Governor to doctors

VIJAYAWADA: Governor and Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, S Abdul Nazeer, addressed the university’s 27th and 28th annual convocations on Monday, urging young healthcare professionals to blend medical expertise with empathy, ethics and a commitment to lifelong learning.

Congratulating graduating students, their families, faculty and staff, Nazeer praised the university’s four-decade legacy in advancing healthcare education. He noted that it remains the first of its kind in India, with 508 affiliated colleges offering programmes in medicine, dentistry, Ayurveda, homoeopathy, nursing, physiotherapy and allied health sciences.

Highlighting recent initiatives, the Governor commended the university’s efforts to promote undergraduate research through the Undergraduate Student Research Scholarship (UGSRS), launch new courses in clinical psychology, expand postgraduate education in anaesthesiology and radiation oncology, and support continuing medical education across affiliated institutions.