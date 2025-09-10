Combine skills with compassion: Andhra Governor to doctors

VIJAYAWADA: Governor and Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, S Abdul Nazeer, addressed the university’s 27th and 28th annual convocations on Monday, urging young healthcare professionals to blend medical expertise with empathy, ethics and a commitment to lifelong learning.
Congratulating graduating students, their families, faculty and staff, Nazeer praised the university’s four-decade legacy in advancing healthcare education. He noted that it remains the first of its kind in India, with 508 affiliated colleges offering programmes in medicine, dentistry, Ayurveda, homoeopathy, nursing, physiotherapy and allied health sciences.
Highlighting recent initiatives, the Governor commended the university’s efforts to promote undergraduate research through the Undergraduate Student Research Scholarship (UGSRS), launch new courses in clinical psychology, expand postgraduate education in anaesthesiology and radiation oncology, and support continuing medical education across affiliated institutions.
He also lauded the conferral of an honorary doctorate on Dr OP Yadava, CEO and chief cardiac surgeon of the National Heart Institute, New Delhi, who attended as the convocation’s chief guest.
Calling on students to uphold integrity in healthcare, Nazeer emphasised the profession’s demands for sacrifice, resilience and compassion. “Unlike other professions, people expect and demand practitioners of the medical profession to provide the best and unconditional services,” he said.
Reflecting on the future of healthcare, the Governor highlighted the transformative role of technology, telemedicine, robotic surgery and artificial intelligence in patient care.
Nazeer encouraged young doctors to embrace research, innovation and continuous upskilling to meet evolving challenges.He also reaffirmed the value of both Ayurveda and modern medicine.
The convocation ceremony saw medals and degrees conferred on hundreds of students.