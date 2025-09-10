CPI (Maoist) area committee member surrenders before ASR police

VISAKHAPATNAM: CPI (Maoist) Area Committee member Dirido Deva (34), a resident of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, surrendered to police in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Tuesday.

Deva laid down arms before Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar and Additional Superintendent of Police (OPS) Jagadeesh Adahalli. He joined the Maoist party in 2001 at the age of 14, influenced by Area Committee member Bejji and LOS Commander Vetti Rama, who frequently visited his village.

Over the past 25 years, he worked in various wings of the party, including Balala Sangham and DAKMS, serving as Platoon Commander, Action Team member, and Instructor for new recruits.

At the time of surrender, Deva was serving as Konta Area Committee member and was considered an expert in handling and planting IEDs and booby traps.