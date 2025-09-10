IMD forecasts heavy rain at isolated places in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated locations across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely over NCAP, SCAP, Yanam and Rayalaseema, according to the Meteorological Centre in Amaravati.

Strong winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph may occur at isolated places in these regions, officials said. Districts including Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall at several locations.

Light to moderate showers are likely in other districts.

The IMD attributed the weather activity to an upper air cyclonic circulation over South Odisha and NCAP, extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level and tilting southward with height.

Additionally, a trough runs from South Interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar across Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level. These conditions are expected to persist through September 13. Authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions in view of the anticipated rainfall and gusty winds.