Minister Lokesh prioritises rescue of 187 Telugu citizens in Nepal over NDA celebrations

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh RTG Minister Nara Lokesh skipped the NDA’s ‘Super Six – Super Hit’ celebrations in Anantapur district to personally monitor the rescue of 187 Telugu citizens stranded in unrest-hit Nepal.

Minister Lokesh arrived at the RTG Centre in the State Secretariat, where a special war room has been set up to coordinate operations. He directed all concerned ministers and senior officials to report immediately to the RTG headquarters. A dedicated call centre and WhatsApp facility are also being arranged to collect details of those stranded and review the situation in real time.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Lokesh said: “Today marks a significant milestone for the AP NDA government as we celebrate the successful fulfilment of our ‘Super 6’ promises. However, at this hour, reports indicate that over 187 Telugu citizens are stranded in Nepal amid unrest. In these circumstances, I will not be attending the ‘Super Six – Super Hit’ celebrations in Anantapur. In my capacity as AP’s RTG minister, I will be coordinating rescue and support operations to ensure our people are brought to safety at the earliest.”