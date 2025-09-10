Minister Lokesh prioritises rescue of 187 Telugu citizens in Nepal over NDA celebrations

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh RTG Minister Nara Lokesh skipped the NDA’s ‘Super Six – Super Hit’ celebrations in Anantapur district to personally monitor the rescue of 187 Telugu citizens stranded in unrest-hit Nepal.
Minister Lokesh arrived at the RTG Centre in the State Secretariat, where a special war room has been set up to coordinate operations. He directed all concerned ministers and senior officials to report immediately to the RTG headquarters. A dedicated call centre and WhatsApp facility are also being arranged to collect details of those stranded and review the situation in real time.
In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Lokesh said: “Today marks a significant milestone for the AP NDA government as we celebrate the successful fulfilment of our ‘Super 6’ promises. However, at this hour, reports indicate that over 187 Telugu citizens are stranded in Nepal amid unrest. In these circumstances, I will not be attending the ‘Super Six – Super Hit’ celebrations in Anantapur. In my capacity as AP’s RTG minister, I will be coordinating rescue and support operations to ensure our people are brought to safety at the earliest.”
According to official information, the stranded citizens are spread across four locations in Nepal. Twenty-seven people are taking shelter in Bafal under the care of Sridharacharyulu, 12 have been identified in Similkot with Kari Appa Rao, 55 are staying at Mahadev Hotel in Pashupati with Vijaya, and 90 others are stranded in Pingalasthan, Gaushala.
So far, 187 Telugu citizens have been traced, though officials said the numbers could rise as more contacts are established. The Andhra Pradesh government has also alerted Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava to ensure early evacuation and safety arrangements.
Lokesh underlined that the safety of Telugu citizens remains the State’s “top priority” and said coordinated efforts are underway with central agencies and the Indian Embassy to bring them back to Andhra Pradesh at the earliest.