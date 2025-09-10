PIL challenges Andhra Deputy CM Pawan’s photos in government offices

VIJAYAWADA: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, challenging the display of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s photographs alongside those of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in government offices.

The PIL will come up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on Wednesday.

The petitioner, Yemu Kondala Rao, a retired railway employee, contended that displaying photographs of individuals who do not hold constitutional posts is unconstitutional.

He urged the court to direct the state government to remove Pawan Kalyan’s photos from government offices and to restrain their display until a clear policy is framed on the matter.