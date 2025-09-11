AK Singhal takes charge as TTD EO for second time

TIRUMALA: Anil Kumar Singhal formally assumed charge as Executive Officer (EO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday.

In a ceremonial handover at the Ranganayakula Mandapam within the Tirumala temple, Singhal took over the reins from previous EO J Syamala Rao, in accordance with tradition.

Later, in the presence of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, Singhal was sworn in as the Ex-Officio Member Secretary of the TTD Board. The oath was administered by Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary. Following the darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, Singhal received Vedaseervachanam and was presented with Theertha Prasadam. Speaking to the media outside the temple, the newly appointed EO expressed gratitude for the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, his parents, family, friends and well-wishers. “It is every IAS officer’s dream to serve devotees as TTD EO. Assuming charge for the second time, my responsibilities have increased,” he said, thanking the Chief Minister for the opportunity.

On the occasion, he shared that during his morning trek along the Alipiri Footpath, he interacted with devotees who praised the improved taste of Laddu and Anna Prasadam over the past year.