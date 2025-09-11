Andhra HC questions CRDA chief for delay in setting up Building Tribunal

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday questioned the commissioner of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) over the delay in setting up a Building Tribunal mandated under the CRDA Act to resolve disputes related to unauthorised constructions.

A bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi directed the commissioner to file a detailed counter affidavit explaining the delay. The court emphasised that the tribunal must be constituted within a fixed timeframe, especially as several institutions and projects are emerging in the capital region. The matter was adjourned for two weeks.

The directive arose during a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in March by the Society for Protection of Civil Property and Environmental Rights, represented by its authorised secretary Yemu Kondala Rao. The petitioner argued that Sections 114, 115, 116, and 118 of the CRDA Act require the government to establish a tribunal to adjudicate disputes involving unauthorised constructions, master plan violations, and related conflicts.

Advocate Krishna Deepthi, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that a decade has passed since the CRDA Act’s enactment, yet the tribunal remains unestablished, causing unregulated development and denying affected parties a statutory remedy. CRDA counsel Singamaneni Pranathi said the proposal is under the commissioner’s consideration and a decision will be taken soon.

The bench ordered the CRDA to file a complete counter affidavit before the next hearing.