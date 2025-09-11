Andhra's Prakasam Collector inspects PHC; oversees ‘Polam Pilustondi’ initiative

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, along with other district officers, visited Mundlamuru on Wednesday for a whirlwind tour.

She inspected the PHC, interacted with medical officers and staff, and reviewed records, registers, the medicine storage room, lab, and other infrastructural facilities, including the casualty ward and examination equipment.

She also inquired about the medical services available to residents and spoke with patients and people in the outpatient section regarding the quality of care.

Ansariya attended the special Urea outreach programme with farmers and officers, part of the ‘Polam Pilustondi’ initiative organised by the Agriculture Department.

“The government has provided sufficient urea for the current Kharif season. We have warned all fertiliser dealers against black marketing, illegal stocking, or selling above the MRP,” the Collector said.

She inspected construction works of soak pits and other projects in Singannapalem village under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MG NREGS).

She inquired about the progress of other works and directed the District Water Management Authority (DWMA) to expedite completion within the given time.