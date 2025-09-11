Auto driver stages padayatra to Amaravati opposing free bus travel scheme

KAKINADU: An autorickshaw driver from Visakhapatnam, Chintakayala Srinu, has undertaken a padayatra to Amaravati protesting against the free bus travel for women (Stree Shakti) scheme allegedly implemented by the coalition government.

Srinu began his padayatra in Visakhapatnam on 2 September and reached Samalkot on Wednesday. He said he would continue his march to Amaravati, where he plans to meet the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister at the state capital.

Speaking to the media, he said, “The state government introduced the free bus scheme without considering the livelihood problems of auto drivers.”

He added that the scheme has now allegedly become a serious threat to the livelihood of lakhs of auto drivers and their families.

Lamenting the financial distress of auto drivers, Srinu said, “We are unable to pay our EMIs for vehicles due to the fall in our daily income since free bus travel was launched.” He further pointed out that most auto drivers buy vehicles by taking loans from finance companies or banks, making repayment increasingly difficult.