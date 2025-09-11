Ex-CM to be blamed for PPP model: Andhra Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday hit back at former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his allegations against the coalition government, accusing him of spreading lies and toxic propaganda to divert public attention from the ruling alliance’s development programmes.

Addressing the media, the Health Minister said Jagan had no moral right to question the coalition government’s decisions on new medical colleges or the universal health insurance scheme.

“Jagan spent only Rs 1,450 crore in four years on medical colleges. It was his inefficiency and discrimination that forced the NDA government to adopt the PPP model for new medical colleges,” the Health Minister said.