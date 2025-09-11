GVMC’s SHE teams serve 173 notices on food outlets

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) Sanitation and Health Enforcement (SHE) teams carried out 302 inspections across the city during August and September, focusing on food safety and hygiene.
According to official data, 190 inspections were conducted in August and 112 in September to date. These checks resulted in 173 notices being served, five cases booked, and penalties totalling `2,72,900 collected. The inspections targeted violations at hotels, restaurants, bakeries and street food outlets, with a focus on food quality and hygiene standards.
GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said, “We currently have 16 SHE teams, and we plan to double this to 32 in the future. At present, two teams are deployed in each of the eight zones.” He added that the initiative aims to safeguard public health and protect the environment, especially in light of reports of unsafe food practices and the use of harmful chemicals.
Each SHE team includes an assistant medical officer, a sanitation supervisor, a food inspector, a sanitary secretary and a woman police officer. The teams are tasked with inspecting two to three food establishments daily, examining both raw ingredients and prepared food, as well as kitchen hygiene standards.
In addition to food safety checks, the teams are enforcing the ban on single-use plastics, ensuring that prohibited materials are not in circulation.
Commissioner Garg noted that these efforts form part of a sustained drive to eliminate practices that pose serious health risks, including cancer, heart disease and kidney ailments, while also promoting cleaner environmental standards.
“All food vendors must prioritise public health by ensuring the quality of food items they sell,” he said, adding, “Our intention is not to collect fines but to control adulterated food.”