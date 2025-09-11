GVMC’s SHE teams serve 173 notices on food outlets

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) Sanitation and Health Enforcement (SHE) teams carried out 302 inspections across the city during August and September, focusing on food safety and hygiene.

According to official data, 190 inspections were conducted in August and 112 in September to date. These checks resulted in 173 notices being served, five cases booked, and penalties totalling `2,72,900 collected. The inspections targeted violations at hotels, restaurants, bakeries and street food outlets, with a focus on food quality and hygiene standards.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said, “We currently have 16 SHE teams, and we plan to double this to 32 in the future. At present, two teams are deployed in each of the eight zones.” He added that the initiative aims to safeguard public health and protect the environment, especially in light of reports of unsafe food practices and the use of harmful chemicals.