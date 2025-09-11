Melioidosis may be cause of Andhra's Turakapalem deaths

GUNTUR: Turakapalem, a small farming village in Guntur Rural mandal, is slowly finding its rhythm again weeks after a string of sudden deaths shocked the community. Though no new fatalities have been reported since early September, grief and anxiety still weigh heavily on residents.
Villagers whisper about black magic, question the safety of hospital care, and cling to home remedies—reflections of a community trying to make sense of the tragedy that claimed 29 lives over two months. In this tense climate, a breakthrough came when two patients—P Elisha and P Narasimharao—were confirmed to have melioidosis, while five others are being treated for suspected symptoms. All seven patients, six at Guntur GGH and one in a private hospital, are reported stable.
Addressing the swirling rumors, Turakapalem village sarpanch Surya Prakash said, “Rumours are circulating that spiritual rituals by one religious group caused deaths among another, but this is completely false. Of the 29 deceased, individuals belonged to various religions and communities. The wave of sudden illness and deaths has deeply traumatized villagers. Losing family members without knowing the cause has shaken their confidence. Many villagers, particularly the elderly and uneducated, are turning to speculation out of fear. Some have avoided hospitals not due to stigma or superstition, but because of concerns over treatment costs and missing work. Authorities are working hard to raise awareness, educate people about sanitation, and encourage them to seek medical care promptly.”
A local revenue officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that the situation is gradually stabilizing.
“The presence of health camps, officials from multiple departments staying in the village, and the absence of new deaths or illness in recent days have reassured the community.”
On Tuesday, a team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), led by Joint Directors Dr Hemalatha and Dr Praveen, visited the village to analyse infection sources and review containment measures. They are working alongside state health experts under Dr A Siri, who is monitoring the situation on the ground. Rapid Response Teams from the epidemic control wing are conducting house-to-house health checks, ensuring swift referrals and treatment.
From August 31 to September 9, 415 blood samples were collected and sent for advanced testing, adding to the 1,501 samples already analysed earlier this month. Guntur DMHO Dr K Vijaya Lakshmi said, “Psychiatrists are counselling villagers to address fear and prevent misinformation from spreading. Specialists from seven departments are actively working in medical camps, and under the Chief Minister’s instructions, we are preparing detailed health profiles for every resident above 18 years, covering 41 parameters. Appropriate treatment will be given based on these results. While two patients have tested positive for melioidosis, it is not yet confirmed as the cause of the earlier deaths. Teams from NCDC and AIIMS are investigating, and their report will be submitted to the Health Department and the Chief Minister.”
Dr NV Sundarachary, Principal of Guntur Medical College, highlighted key observations and recommendations regarding the suspected outbreak.
“Clinical findings in Turakapalem point to melioidosis, a disease usually non-lethal in healthy people but dangerous for those with diabetes, chronic kidney or liver disease, COPD, alcohol dependence, or cancer. The bacteria live in soil, and prevention through safe water, protective gear, and hygiene is key. Early detection, prompt hospitalization of high-risk patients, and improved lab capacity are crucial. Blood culture remains the gold standard for confirmation.”
Door-to-door screenings have revealed key health patterns. Diabetes affects 6.59% of villagers, rising to 37% in men over 50. Seventy-four diabetic patients are undergoing HbA1C testing with specialist consultations arranged at the Turakapalem medical camp. Liver function abnormalities were observed in 26.69% of cases, largely linked to alcohol-related hepatitis. Patients are referred to gastroenterologists and receive counseling from the GGH de-addiction team. Kidney function irregularities were noted in 6.41% of villagers, mainly seniors, referred to nephrologists for detailed evaluation.
Medical officers from AIIMS Mangalagiri, private hospitals, and Guntur Medical College are reviewing case histories to identify causes of death. Patients with abnormal results are referred for advanced scans at GGH.
Extensive sanitation drives continue under the district panchayat department, with 76 personnel deployed earlier this week and 21 still stationed in the village. Roads are cleared, drains desilted, mosquito fogging is underway, and soil samples from eight sites are under analysis at a Hyderabad laboratory. Air quality checks by Mines and Geology and APPCB confirm safe particle levels.
Veterinary officers inspected every cattle shed, removed waste, and conducted disinfection drives.
Health educators are teaching villagers about hygiene, safe food practices, and boiled water consumption. Excise and police teams have verified that no illegal alcohol is being sold, with a dedicated enforcement team deployed for monitoring.
Water supply continues uninterrupted, with 1.84 lakh liters of water being supplied to villagers daily. Nine food camps are serving three meals a day, feeding over 3,200 people per meal on average.
Collector S Nagalakshmi said, “We are committed to both urgent medical support and restoring Turakapalem’s confidence.”
Though deaths have stopped in recent weeks, fear and speculation linger. Medical oversight, awareness campaigns, and sanitation measures are helping villagers regain a sense of safety, while ongoing investigations by NCDC and AIIMS aim to provide definitive answers and put an end to the uncertainty that has haunted Turakapalem.