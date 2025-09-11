Melioidosis may be cause of Andhra's Turakapalem deaths

GUNTUR: Turakapalem, a small farming village in Guntur Rural mandal, is slowly finding its rhythm again weeks after a string of sudden deaths shocked the community. Though no new fatalities have been reported since early September, grief and anxiety still weigh heavily on residents.

Villagers whisper about black magic, question the safety of hospital care, and cling to home remedies—reflections of a community trying to make sense of the tragedy that claimed 29 lives over two months. In this tense climate, a breakthrough came when two patients—P Elisha and P Narasimharao—were confirmed to have melioidosis, while five others are being treated for suspected symptoms. All seven patients, six at Guntur GGH and one in a private hospital, are reported stable.

Addressing the swirling rumors, Turakapalem village sarpanch Surya Prakash said, “Rumours are circulating that spiritual rituals by one religious group caused deaths among another, but this is completely false. Of the 29 deceased, individuals belonged to various religions and communities. The wave of sudden illness and deaths has deeply traumatized villagers. Losing family members without knowing the cause has shaken their confidence. Many villagers, particularly the elderly and uneducated, are turning to speculation out of fear. Some have avoided hospitals not due to stigma or superstition, but because of concerns over treatment costs and missing work. Authorities are working hard to raise awareness, educate people about sanitation, and encourage them to seek medical care promptly.”