Telangana Governor hails tech contributions of Nayudamma

GUNTUR: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma praised eminent scientist Yelavarthi Nayudamma as a visionary who dedicated his life to applying science and technology for societal betterment.

He spoke at the Yelavarthi Nayudamma Memorial Award presentation ceremony, organised by the Yelavarthi Nayudamma Science and Technology Foundation at Tenali Ramakrishna Kavi Kalakshetram on Wednesday.

This year’s memorial award was conferred on Nagiraju Maddirala, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Union Ministry of Finance, for his contributions to financial governance.

The Governor said recognising Maddirala as a “people’s administrator” in the financial sector reflected Nayudamma’s ethos of serving society. He recalled working with Maddirala during his tenure as Tripura’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, particularly on budget formulation.